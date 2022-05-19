The race for the 21st Assembly District seat between San Mateo Councilmember Diane Papan and Redwood City Councilmember Giselle Hale is growing increasingly, bitterly, controversial.
They are not the only people running in the race to succeed Assemblymember Kevin Mullin, and that may be the point, ultimately.
While a new attack on Hale by Papan, echoed in a mailer by an independent expenditure committee, may be more than it appears to be, it has generated much attention and may be causing some voters to rethink their decision.
The latest set of attacks purports to link Hale to former President Donald Trump. A bare-bones website named HaleandTrump.com and sponsored by Papan has pictures of Hale and Trump. It asserts that Hale tried out for Trump’s TV show “The Apprentice,” and that she was not registered Democrat from 2012 through 2016, the latter being the year Trump was elected president. The online version of this attack depicts Hale in a dress that turns from blue to red.
The second mailer from, among others, the California Association of Realtors and the California Apartment Association, has pictures of Hale and Trump and says Hale has taken money from Facebook, her former employer, and “Big Tech who give extremists like Trump a platform for misinformation.”
Hale acknowledged she tried out for “The Apprentice” while at business school student in Arizona in her early 20s, when the show was a big hit and Trump was still a Democrat.
She also stated she mistakenly registered as No Party Preference in 2014, after her first child was born and she decided to change all her legal documents from her maiden name of Schmitz. She re-registered as a Democrat in 2018. During the period she was registered NPP, she led anti-Trump demonstrations and was actively involved in supporting Democratic candidates, including U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, who has endorsed Hale.
“I was surprised as anyone that I was listed as No Party Preference,” Hale said, adding, “I’ve been a Democrat since I was in diapers.”
Linking Trump to Hale is absurd on its face. A progressive Democrat, she shares no political common ground with the former president.
It appears the attacks are, at their heart, an attempt to label Hale as something less than truthful, as demonstrated by a Papan news release saying Hale “lied” when she filed her Statement of Candidacy with the state and said she had been a registered Democrat for the past 10 years.
Indeed, behind the scenes, there are other snippets of information in circulation intended to raise questions about Hale’s credibility. When the Realtors and CAA issued its first hit piece on Hale, she called on Papan to denounce the piece and its backers and turn away direct donations she had received from the same groups. Hale said she did just that in her 2018 City Council race when the apartment association attacked one of her opponents. But Rhovy Lyn Antonio, spokesperson for the CAA, confirmed that Hale sought the support of the CAA this time, something she “pursued aggressively.”
Hale confirmed she sought the support of the CAA. “I’ve met with everyone in Sacramento. It’s part of the process. It’s really interesting that they find me such a threat.”
Papan said: “It’s sour grapes. She courted all of those and didn’t get their support and she would have taken their money in the morning.”
In the normally congenial atmosphere of Peninsula politics, all this Papan-Hale ruckus is beginning to cause consternation among some voters and political insiders. Clearly, there is some risk to Papan of a backlash among those who think this is not how things are done in San Mateo County. But this may be a calculated risk.
There are five Democrats running in the 21st Assembly — Hale, Papan, South San Francisco Councilmember James Coleman, community college board Trustee Maurice Goodman and attorney/tenant advocate Allison Madden. There is one Green Party candidate, Tania Solé, and one Republican, Mark Gilham.
The top two vote-getters make it into the November general election, regardless of party. Despite 13% registration, Republican candidates customarily win about 20% of the vote. With such a crowded field and five Democrats splitting up their party’s vote, it could be enough for Gilham to make into the general election. Just such an outcome occurred in 2020, when Democrat Josh Becker was the top vote-getter in the 13th Senate District primary with 24% of the vote. Next, with 17% was Republican Alex Glew. Four other Democrats split up 57% of the vote.
Perhaps it is part of Papan’s calculation to drive down Hale’s numbers, watch the other Democrats split up the vote and face a Republican in November. That worked out well for Becker, who won the general election 75.4% to 24.%.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
