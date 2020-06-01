I am surrounded by many wonderful books which I really want to read but not now. There is even a copy of a true account of the ice age which I am supposed to read for my book club but I have not been able to get past the first chapter. I don’t want to work. When the sun goes down, I want to be entertained and let the TV take over.
So far it’s been “Anne with an E.” (Netflix) an excellent and almost accurate rendition of “Anne of Green Gables,” one of my favorite childhood books. Sometime ago we took a bicycle trip to Prince Edward Island, Canada, Anne’s hometown. Tourism is big on this lightly populated picturesque place, almost untouched by time. Everywhere you go there are signs saying this is where Anne did this or that, here is the farm where she grew up from an unloved orphan to be one of the town’s celebrities. And there are red-headed little girls everywhere you look. The island is a favorite destination for Japanese couples who come here to be married in Anne of Green Gables land.
I gave up on the second season of “Ozark” (Netflix) but the first was riveting.” The Spy,” (Netflix) an Israeli production, was mercifully shorter but just as exciting. “The Americans” (Amazon Prime) kept me spellbound and bleary eyed for six seasons. It’s about a couple recruited by the Russians to become U.S. residents but to act as spies. You become so involved with the characters that you find yourself rooting for them and hoping they don’t get caught. Both the FBI and the KGB come off badly in this series. The harshest punishment for a Russian living in the United States next to being killed is to be sent back to the homeland.
A very disturbing but so well-acted series ”A French Village“ (Amazon Prime) tells the story of the Nazi invasion of France centered on a small farm town where some residents are torn between collaboration and resistance but most go along with their captors as the easiest and safest way. Decades later critics often ask why didn’t more people resist. This series gives some explanation why. And it’s not a happy one.
One of my favorite books — actually it was a series of five, “My Brilliant Friend” (HBO) by Elena Ferrante has become a faithful rendition on the screen. It’s in Italian and tells the saga of two young women born in poverty-stricken Naples but with above average intelligence. One manages to escape and become a famous writer (maybe the author?) and the other, the absolutely brilliant friend, is thrown out the second-story window by her father because she wants to go to middle school. So far just two seasons.
***
While scrolling for streaming possibilities I came across two old movies which I had never seen but are so prophetic. “Idiocracy,” a 2006 science fiction comedy, which occurs 500 years later and shows an America where commercialism has run rampant and anti-intellectualism is the rage, where inhabitants have no intellectual curiosity or social responsibility. For example, ads have convinced people that water is bad but Gatorade is good and no one can understand why Gatorade-watered crops won’t grow.
“Contagion”, a 2011 thriller, is too close to what’s happening today. It’s about the spread of a virus transmitted by respiratory droplets and as the virus spreads and people die cities are placed under quarantine. A conspiracy theorist claims he has a cure which people follow with dire consequences. The virus kills millions worldwide and there is a frantic search for a vaccine.
***
While streaming may be relaxing at night, zooming all day with meetings, conferences, webinars is exhausting. No wonder so many people say they are so tired and working harder than ever from home. That’s why they are not reading those books and instead binging on TV.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs in the Monday edition. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
