“Like anybody, I would like to live a long life. Longevity has its place. But I’m not concerned about now. I just want to do God’s will.” These were some of the last recorded sentiments of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at a local church in Memphis on April 3, 1968 – the night before he was fatally shot. King had received numerous death threats in the weeks leading up to that speech, and his awareness of those threats echoed throughout his speech.
In spite of the death threats, King was much more concerned about making real the possibility of a post-racial society in which his children would be judged by the content of their character, rather than by the color of their skin. King went on to say that he feared nothing because he knew that we, as a people, would get to that promise land one day.
Although the curtain fell on King’s life, his final sentiments suggest that, no matter the cost, King wanted to do the will of God more than he wanted a long life. As such, it should come as no surprise that King said, “[a] man who does not have something for which he is willing to die is not fit to live.” And, King was right – his values and inspirations have long outlasted his physical form.
History tells us that martyrdom and sacrifice in the name of causes for peace, freedom, and justice have fueled some of the largest movements throughout time.
King dedicated and sacrificed his life to advocate for unheard victims of injustice. He advanced seemingly impossible causes for civil rights with the unconventional weapons of nonviolence and unconditional love. Spearheading a movement for colorblind justice that few believed possible, King sounded an alarm in our nation that would awaken millions from the deep sleep of complacency to the awareness of injustice and human indifference on a global scale.
52 years after King’s death, that alarm continues to ring in the hearts of Americans of every race, color and creed. Last year, a deafening cry for colorblind justice was heard from every continent in the aftermath of the tragic murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020. Once again, our generation arose from dark shadows of complacency to a bright mountaintop of hope. We remembered King’s sentiment that what affects one affects all of us. The movement does not end with Floyd, but includes countless names such as Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, Stephon Clark, and Oscar Grant.
In spite of this movement, we continue to grapple with the anxiety of these uncertain times. We continue to see a judicial system that is far from colorblind. A system in which men and women armed to protect us murder our dear young black men and women with ever-increasing frequency and blatancy. Beyond this, we continue to feel the pandemic impinging upon our communities and personal ways of life.
Uncertain and turbulent times never fail to remind us of history’s greatest lesson: that the greatest threats to our humanity are not physical but spiritual. That human indifference has caused far more deaths than any pandemic known to man. You see, we can see injustice and murder manifested through people like George Floyd. But we can never see the racism and hatred in a man’s heart that caused it.
I am pleased to say that many of us are wide awake. From Europe to the Middle East, our world has awakened to the cry of injustice. To stand united and firm in the face of racial injustice. To stand together in the face of prejudice. To lead this generation to the promise land of which Dr. King spoke of 70 years ago. To affirm the promises of the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal.”
As we take recognition of the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. this week, let us remember to take a brief moment to honor this legacy of sacrifice in the name of causes much greater than ourselves. Equally important, let us strive to never take for granted the privileges and opportunities that we possess today because of those sacrifices.
A native of Pacifica, Jonathan Madison worked as professional policy staff for the U.S. House of Representatives, Committee on Financial Services. Jonathan is an attorney and can be reached via email at jonathanemadison@gmail.com.
