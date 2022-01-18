Just before New Years, Mark Simon wrote a column titled, “Peninsula politics.” Soon after his column appeared, a lady by the name of Sally Porter wrote to the Daily Journal “distressed.” She took Mark to task for including in his piece the 15th Congressional District race coming up this year without mentioning the likely challenger to Anna Eshoo, (D), a 29-year incumbent. It appeared the emphasis of Mark’s writing with regards to Eshoo was that she had “confounded” those who were spreading rumors. Word on the street was that she was finished with Washington, DC and would be retiring.
Ms. Porter wrote, “You mentioned that she has drawn a challenger and did not even mention his name although he is a wonderful candidate and ran against her in the last election.”
I took a look at Mark’s writing and sure enough, Sally was right. He mentioned Eshoo had drawn a challenger but did not say who it was. The individual Sally referred to is the same person who challenged Eshoo two years ago in the general election: Rishi Kumar, (D).
You may have noticed since I took on this column, I haven’t written much about local races. The way I see it, the Daily Journal has enough writers hitting the subject, people like Mark Simon, Sue Lempert, John Horgan, and even on occasion Jon Mays, the editor. However, when I read Sally’s letter, I thought a slight had taken place and, therefore, I determined to write a piece about Rishi.
Toward this endeavor, I contacted Rishi’s campaign with a phone call and left him a voice mail. In it, I told him who I was and that I wished to have an interview with him. He kindly got back to me through e-mail.
Rather than meet in person, he requested I submit questions in writing, again via e-mail. I agreed and wrote that I would get back to him in a few days with my questions. Using the weekend to think things over, I submitted the following a week ago Monday:
Question 1) Why your alignment with the Democratic party as opposed to the Republicans? What principles do you hold which had you join one over the other? Related to this question is why Republicans might vote for you in the general, as I believe for your race, the top two in the primary gain the contest in the general, regardless of party.
Question 2) Given you will probably face again the Democrat incumbent, what is it about that which you stand for which most distinguishes you from the incumbent? (Top 3 items).
Question 3) Recently the Speaker of the House and the majority leader in the Senate were unable to pass legislation because of a few Democratic members who crossed the aisle, as it were, and sided with the Republicans. The Democrats intend to take another shot at these matters in 2022. What is your stance on the matters in question?
All of this took place last week and I explained to him the timing of when I write my column and how late in the week he could get back to me. My intention was for the column you are now reading to be about Rishi, his campaign and the answers he gave to my questions. You’ll have to wait.
This past Saturday, Rishi sent an e-mail explaining he’d had a busy week. He asked to postpone until my column two weeks hence.
In the mean time, what do you folks out there in “reader world” think? What do you think about Rishi Kumar as a challenger or Anna Eshoo as an incumbent?
One question I have for you is whether you think I should offer equal time to Anna Eshoo? To be fair, should I offer an interview to her, too, or has she been given enough paper and ink by Mr. Simon?
Hello Republicans. Do you have a candidate squaring up for this race or is it being left to the Democrats? The same could be asked of the Libertarians or the Peace and Freedom Party. If you are out there, this is an open invitation to be in touch because I believe in being fair to anyone who puts themself forward as a candidate.
By the way, some may say that minor party candidates don’t have a chance and aren’t worth the column space. On the Peninsula, some may say this is true even of the Republicans. However, there was a time in my political career when I was viewed as a candidate who didn’t have a chance and they were proven wrong.
So yes, Sally Porter, there is a challenger to Anna Eshoo by the name of Rishi Kumar and there may be others as well. Let’s find out.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
