Two very, very nice guys will be competing for the same San Mateo City Council seat in the November election. Rod Linhares and Adam Loraine live in the Beresford Hillsdale neighborhood.
Because we now have district elections, candidates no longer run citywide. Linhares has lived in his San Mateo home for 31 years. Loraine moved to the Hillsdale apartments by the shopping center in 2021 after his rental apartment in North Central developed an unfixable leak. Maybe he also moved because he wanted to run for council and didn’t want to run against his friend, Councilmember Amourence Lee. Loraine is the chair of the city’s Sustainability and Infrastructure Commission. Linhares is vice president of the city’s Library Board.
Loraine, age 37, was born in San Francisco but his parents moved to San Mateo in 1996 when he was 11 years old. He has lived in San Mateo since then. He attended LEAD elementary, Aragon High School and the College of San Mateo. During the Great Recession in 2008, his two parents lost their jobs and were unable to pay the mortgage on their San Mateo Highlands house. They sold the house and moved, but Loraine decided to stay. He found a job in downtown San Mateo and moved to North Central. He has worked for a professional services company located in Foster City and South San Francisco for the last 12 years. Before that, he worked part time for San Mateo Department of Parks and Recreation. He has joined the Hillsdale Beresford Neighborhood Association. He was active in the Home Association of North Central San Mateo when he lived there.
But his most relevant position when climate change trumps all other concerns is his leadership position on the city’s Sustainability Commission. Currently, the commission is exploring changes to the building codes which would require electrification. He sees this as a regional effort. He’s a devoted cyclist (he rode his bike from work when I met him for coffee).
He is a serious but optimistic young man and is considered a progressive by his colleagues. He denied that characterization when asked.
***
Rod Linhares, age 60, (please see link to column on Linhares in the Daily Journal (https://www.smdailyjournal.com/opinion/columnists/rod-linhares-new-san-mateo-rotary-president/article_393ed54a-f364-11eb-ad65-471e9a4be1ae.html)
has that wonderful attribute, desired by most politicians — charisma. He is funny, likable and able. He is serious and a workaholic, but that side of him is usually deliberately obscured. He was encouraged to run for the council by some of his colleagues and will no doubt have the support of the heavy hitters in San Mateo County and, what is most important, the Hillsdale Beresford community. At this point in time, I don’t think it will be even close. But Loraine has until November to garner support.
***
Robert Newsom, one of the hopefuls running to fill Joe Goethal’s seat on the San Mateo City Council, is the vice chair of the city’s Personnel Board. He together with neighbors Thomas Morgan, Barb Niss and Robin Gage, helped revive the Sunnybrae Neighborhood Association. He ran two years ago but was unsuccessful. He says he is a progressive on social issues but more moderate on fiscal ones. Gavin Newsom is his second cousin. I don’t know if the governor has endorsed Robert yet. That would be a great help since Robert Newsom can expect a vigorous challenge from at least two young progressives. I plan to interview them later.
***
Joe Mathews (his pieces appear in the San Francisco Chronicle and other papers), whose grandparents lived in San Mateo, recently wrote about bringing high-speed rail to San Jose and the Diridon station. It might compete with Millbrae for being one of the most important links in the state’s transportation network. At Diridon, high-speed rail would connect to Caltrain and BART plus the Altamont Express and Amtrak’s Capitol Corridor.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column appears every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
