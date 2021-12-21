William Bradbury Goff III, late of San Bruno and San Mateo County resident since 1954, entered into rest in Burlingame on December 18, 2021. Beloved husband of Dorothy Goff since 1951. Loving father of William B. Goff IV (his wife Leilani), Carol DeZutti (her husband Mark), Gary Goff (his wife Yolanda) and Paul Goff (his wife May Ann). Also survived by his 8 grandchildren Marc (his wife Heather), Clare, Vincent (his wife Angely), Monica, Christian, Alan, Ryan and Michelle, along with great grandchildren Marc, Jr., Anthony and Kara.
A native of Passaic, New Jersey, age 92 years.
A Little League coach in San Bruno for many years; SF 49ers Season Ticket Holder starting in 1955 and attended 3 Superbowls; An active member at Peace Lutheran Church in San Bruno for 50 years; San Bruno Senior Center “volunteer boss” and Advisory Board Past President for a number of terms; Current San Bruno AARP Chapter President where he organized many trips with Collette Vacations all over the world. He loved children and they loved him, he taught Sunday school for 20 years and would have made an excellent middle school teacher.
Family and friends may visit on Monday, December 27, 2021 after 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae. Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at a later date at Olivet Memorial Park in Colma.
His family appreciates donations to the San Bruno Senior Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.