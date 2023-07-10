William “Bill” Bone passed away suddenly on June 29 in his San Mateo home. He was 75.
William “Bill” Bone passed away suddenly on June 29 in his San Mateo home. He was 75.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William Sr and Barbara. He is survived by his devoted wife, Jennifer, and his two sons Bradley and Bryan.
Born May 2, 1948 to Barbara and William Sr, Bill grew up in San Mateo. When he was young Bill traveled the world with his parents, yet chose to live out his life in the Bay Area, a place he loved.
After graduating from San Mateo High School in 1966, Bill went on to earn a degree in criminal justice from San Jose State University. He worked as a dispatcher with the Fremont Police Department before serving his beloved Bay Area as a BART police officer for twenty three years.
Bill loved photography, cinema, and a good meal. He loved camping, fishing, and board games. He loved his garden and he loved animals.
Most of all he loved his family, and he was loved in return.
A memorial service for Bill will be held 11 a.m. on July 15 at Crosby-N. Gray Funeral Home in Burlingame.
