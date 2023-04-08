William Albert Marenco, of San Mateo, California, passed away on March 1, 2023 at the age of 93. He was born in San Francisco, California to Italian immigrant parents, Joseph Marenco and Maria DeVincenzi on July 25, 1929.
William passed away surrounded by love from Beverly Marenco (wife), William F. Marenco (son) and Cookie Jean Marenco (daughter). William leaves behind grandchildren Daniel and Jessica, along with a large extended family he loved.
William led a life of service to his country having served in the Army during the Korean War and his community as a fireman for the San Mateo Firefighters. At Galileo Highschool, San Francisco, he played on championship basketball and baseball teams. Later in life he won amateur golf championships.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Sneider & Sullivan & O’Connell’s Funeral Home, 977 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA. Reception is at 10 a.m. and the service begins at 11 a.m. All family and friends are welcome to the services. Interment to follow with military honors at Skylawn Memorial Park, San Mateo, CA.
