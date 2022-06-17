William Albert George was born on June 6, 1942 in Grass Valley, California.
Mom, Collen George, and Dad, William Cornelius George. Bill studied and graduated at CAL Berkeley CA and UC Med Center, San Francisco CA. He worked and retired as a clinical pharmacist in the IVAC department at San Francisco General Hospital. Bill was a world traveler and passionate about the arts and theatre. Bill passed away peacefully on May 25, 2022, after fighting heroically stage 4 cancer at home, Kaiser, Damenik’s Home/ Mission Hospice in South San Francisco with his beloved Wanda by his side. This world is lovelier because Bill touched it with warmth and grace. In memory of our beloved Bill, we will celebrate his life for the rest of our lives. May his soul rest in peace!
Bill’s memory is a blessing to me. Wanda & friends.
