Willard Appleton Robinson, Jr. known to his friends as Bill, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 6, 2020 of natural causes at his home in San Carlos, California. He was 93 years old and had lived in San Carlos for 47 years.
Bill was born in Oklahoma City, OK on April 28, 1927 to Ethel Jeanette and Willard A. Robinson, Sr.
While in Los Angeles, as a young boy, he was in Military School, when they moved to San Francisco, he joined Sea Scouts, so naturally, Bill proudly served in the United States Navy, during WWII.
Bill and his first wife, Jeanette who passed away in 2019 were married in 1953. During their 20 years of marriage they were proud parents to four children, who have survived him.
Cindy Anne Robinson Golden, Christy Robinson, Willard (Rob) A. Robinson III, Sherry Bostic, her husband, Carl Metzger, beloved granddaughters Enjolie Bostic-Sutton, Charlotte Golden, great grandson, Dominik A. Zavala, and many extended family members.
In 1959 Bill Robinson and his partner started Service Litho Printing & Publishing and after 37 successful years he retired.
In 1973, Bill married his second wife, Jacqueline “Jackie”, who passed away in 2013; and proudly enlarged his family to six children, who have survived him; Pam Fabbri and her husband, Greg Turney, Greg Fabbri and his wife Ramona, beloved grandchildren, Rachael Fabbri and Trevor Fabbri and great-grandchild, Marina Fabbri.
During all these years, until 2007 - Bill was an avid golfer, golfing all over the world with Jackie, a member of the California Golf Club of San Francisco, and was shooting his age at 80 years old!
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a small, private burial service took place at Skylawn Memorial. A Celebration of Bill’s Life will be held outside, in the Spring for all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the N.Calif. PGA Foundation ncpgafoundation.org Introduces golf therapy to Vets with disabilities and Education Scholarships
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.