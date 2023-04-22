Loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, Walter Thomas Daley, passed away on April 3, 2023.
Tom was born to Walter and Helen Daley on May 18, 1933, in San Francisco. He was raised in San Mateo. He graduated from St. Matthew Catholic School, Bellarmine High School, and obtained a BA in Accounting at the University of San Francisco and a Master’s Degree in Finance from Golden Gate University. In 1952, Tom met Maureen Lally, a match truly made in heaven. They were married December 19, 1954, and were happily married for 68 years. They had three daughters, Colleen, Kathleen, and Patricia.
Tom served in the US Army and served in West Germany during the Cold War. He worked as a tax accountant and influenced all of his daughters to do similar work. Tom was always an active member of his parish. He enjoyed golf, baseball and loved his dog, Buster. Tom’s kindness, thoughtfulness and generosity will be remembered by all who knew him.
Tom joins his parents and grandson Stephen Dane in Heaven. He is survived by many loving family members, including wife Maureen, brother Warren (Adelaide) Daley, daughters Colleen (Joseph) Dane, Kathleen (Paul) Buckels and Patricia (Joseph) Schmidt, grandchildren Christopher (Johanna) Buckels, Laura (Chelsea) Hayes, Richard (Alexandra Suarez) Dane, Matthew Dane, and Danielle (Andrew) Talbot, and great-grandchildren Catherine, Rebekah, Noah, Grayson, Hudson and many nieces and nephews. Tom is also survived by sisters-in-law Cecilia Lally and Bernadette (John) Harney and was predeceased by his brother-in-law John (Rosemary) Lally.
The funeral service was held on April 19, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, burial followed at Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery in Vacaville.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity.
