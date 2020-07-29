Vivi Xerogeanes Sarantitis Photo

Vivi Xerogeanes Sarantitis entered into rest in Burlingame on July 25, 2020 at 95 years of age surrounded by family. She was predeceased by her beloved husband John in 2006. Loving mother of Barbara Sarantitis (Tom Murray) and Liz Latham (Bob) and cherished Yiayia and grandmother of Ian, Demi and Kieran Latham. She had a special friendship with her goddaughter Vivi Garcia.

Born to Dimitrios and Tresa Xerogeanes on October 1, 1924 in San Francisco, she was raised in South San Francisco and lived in Millbrae for 62 years. A respected teacher at Capuchino and Crestmoor high schools in San Bruno she maintained contact with many former students over her 40-year career.

Dear sister of Dino Xerogeanes (Jo) and the late Vula Stamos, she is survived by her nieces, nephews, cousins and many lifelong friends. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Cross in Belmont or to Samaritan House in San Mateo. Interment will be at the Greek Orthodox Memorial Park in Colma. Arrangements being cared for by Chapel of the Highlands in Millbrae.

