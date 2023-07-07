Virginia (“Jinny”) Cox Atkinson Photo

Virginia (“Jinny”) Cox Atkinson died peacefully in her sleep on October 24, 2022. Her death was preceded by a fall fracturing her pelvis. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at The Episcopal Church of St. Matthew in San Mateo, California (1 El Camino Real South) where she was a member. The service will be held on Saturday, August 5 at 10:30 a.m. A reception will immediately follow in the Church library.

Jinny Atkinson was born in Bismarck, North Dakota on February 23, 1927 to Gordon VanVoorhis Cox and Anne Atkinson Cox, whose families were from Pennsylvania and New England, respectively. She married Russell Jay Atkinson, Jr. in 1950, who predeceased her in 1978. Her first-born child also predeceased her in 1952. Jinny Atkinson leaves daughter Rebecca Atkinson Stirn and son Gordon Cox Atkinson, son-in-law Bradley Albert Stirn and daughter-in-law Sarah Kemp Atkinson, five grandchildren, a granddaughter-in-law and grandson-in-law and two great-grandsons. She is also survived by her first cousin Harry Henson of Westlake Village, California.

