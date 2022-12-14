Vincent Schoenstein Photo

The most wonderful man in the world died peacefully on December 5, 2022 at his home in Redwood City. He was 97 years old

Vincent (Vince) Schoenstein was born in San Francisco into the well-known Schoenstein Pipe Organ family on October 24, 1925. Despite being raised during the Depression, he enjoyed a happy and sheltered childhood surrounded by his loving family for whom hard work, self-sacrifice, duty to family, and devotion to their Catholic faith were of paramount importance. By the time he reached adulthood, this kind, principled and unassuming young man hoped to commit himself to a quiet life of work and prayer as a Franciscan Brother in the service of the Church.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription