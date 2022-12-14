The most wonderful man in the world died peacefully on December 5, 2022 at his home in Redwood City. He was 97 years old
Vincent (Vince) Schoenstein was born in San Francisco into the well-known Schoenstein Pipe Organ family on October 24, 1925. Despite being raised during the Depression, he enjoyed a happy and sheltered childhood surrounded by his loving family for whom hard work, self-sacrifice, duty to family, and devotion to their Catholic faith were of paramount importance. By the time he reached adulthood, this kind, principled and unassuming young man hoped to commit himself to a quiet life of work and prayer as a Franciscan Brother in the service of the Church.
That innocence was shattered with his service as an Army combat infantryman in WWII, for which he earned a Bronze Star. And any thought of a quiet life (or one of celibacy for that matter!) also ended when he met Moira Wootton, the love of his life, at a Red Cross dance in Liverpool on Christmas Eve, 1945.
Vince brought his English bride back to California where their 64-year love affair flourished producing nine children (Kate, Paul, Meg, George, Joe, Mark, Monica, Eric and Cecilia), dozens and dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren and countless spouses, ex-spouses, in-laws, “outlaws” and “common-laws” all of whom he loved equally and unconditionally and every one of whom un-abashedly idolized him as their beloved “Pop-o”.
During his working life Vince had several jobs in the construction industry and finished his career as a Contracts Administrator with Stanford University. However, he always thought of himself as a cabinetmaker first, and it was through the magic that he brought forth from his dusty, cluttered and noisy backyard shop that this humble man expressed himself. All of his children and grandchildren have cherished memories of hours spent at his side, his gnarled hands guiding theirs, as woodworking was the medium through which he taught hard work, honor, integrity, but most of all, love.
And love is what defined him: love of God, love of country, and his limitless pride, joy and love for his ever-growing, boisterous family.
Vince lost his beloved Moira in 2010 after her long struggle with ALS. Throughout her final journey, his absolute devotion to her served as an inspiration to their children and grandchildren. In the years since, he assumed the role of patriarch, the family’s moral center, and, by example continued to teach his and Moira’s core values to their thriving brood who frequently visited his home on the Alameda in Redwood City, each cherishing a little bit of precious time with “Pop-o”
He was a voracious reader (and an avid consumer of books-on-tape after his eyesight failed him), a gifted and prolific memoirist, the first person to reach for the microphone when it was time for a toast or a speech (to the groans of all of his children!) and a proud and devoted parishioner of St. Pius Church (the last of its founding generation of men) for whom his tireless and joyful work only ceased with his physical decline in his final years.
So, in the end, that quiet, obscure life of a Franciscan Brother did not happen. Instead, Vince Schoenstein’s long life was one of enormous consequence and outsized influence on the countless people in his universe from the men whose lives he saved during the war (and undoubtedly their families!) to the colleagues he mentored and worked alongside throughout his working life, and to the many families at St. Pius who benefited from his decades of work on their behalf. But his greatest legacy will always be his huge, adoring family who will forever remember him as the kindest, most generous and selfless of men and as our Hero, our North Star, the Sun at the center of our solar system, a source of absolute chest bursting pride and the finest man any of us will ever know.
And now he belongs to the ages ………
Vince is survived by his sisters Ruth Merrifield and Sister Mary Mark Schoenstein OP, and by his brother Ed Schoenstein.
A Rosary and Vigil will be held at St. Pius Catholic Church at 1100 Woodside Rd., Redwood City on Friday, January 20 at 6:30 p.m. followed by a Funeral Mass also at St. Pius Church on Saturday, January 21 at 11 a.m. (reception to follow).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose and the Franciscan Friars, Province of Santa Barbara.
