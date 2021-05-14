Vilma Y. Reising, Late of Millbrae peacefully entered into rest in El Dorado Hills, CA on May 5, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband Max P. Reising and her son Richard F. Reising. She is survived by her sons Maximilian G. Reising II (wife Katherine) and Matthew J. Reising (his wife Debbie). Also survived by her cherished grandchildren Maritza “Mitzi” Eichenbaum (her husband Ralph), Maximilian Reising III (his wife Elizabeth), Richard Reising, Lana Bermudez (her husband Alexis) and great grandchildren Payton, Aubrey and Julian.
Vilma “Mom” was born in El Salvador and was a resident of Millbrae for over 60 years. Together with her late husband “Dad” they raised three sons and owned a botanical products and dried flower-manufacturing company in San Francisco. Mom was devoted to her family; Always offering a hand, a hug or words of support and love. The afternoon before passing at the age of 89, Mom’s hospice nurse asked what her secret was for having such a youthful appearance, attitude and gracious smile. Her answer was, “When you are happy on the inside, it shows on the outside.” And so it goes: Always the life of the party, we will miss the heck out of you Ma but never forget the love you shared.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.