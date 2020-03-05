Victor, MT - Last week, Vicki Christine (Mitchel) McDonnell, died peacefully in her home of natural causes at the age of 70 in Victor, Montana. Vicki was born in the autumn of 1949 to Gloria, an army nurse and flight attendant, and John, a decorated WWIl gunner pilot and traveling salesman. After marrying the love of her life, Barry, in 1983, Vicki would enjoy taking her parents on exotic excursions around the world in between golf, tennis, and entertaining friends at their home in Rancho Mirage, California. After the passing of her parents and husband in the 1990s and early 2000s, Vicki found her calling: caring for abused and abandoned animals. She spent many of her happiest years as a dog trainer and advocate at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah. Vicki is survived by two daughters Spring Fay and Brea Engel, two amazing grandchildren, Fiona and Fallon Fay, and a community of Victor friends that were with her ‘til the end. Donations to the Bitter Root Humane Association, P.O. Box 57, Hamilton, MT 59840.
Memorial Thursday, March 5, 2020, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the Neely Center in Victor. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com
