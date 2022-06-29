Velma Kuhlman had a long and fruitful life. She passed away peacefully at 101 years old with her two daughters at her side. Velma was born in October 1920, in Wisconsin, the daughter of Frank and Grace Abernathy. Because of her father’s jobs she moved quite a bit when she was young, which is why she attended eight grammar schools and two high schools.
After high school, she ended up in Chicago at an insurance company where she met her first husband, Gaylord Harding. They married before the start of World War II in Alexandria, Louisiana and after the war started, Velma lived in San Francisco while Gaylord was stationed in the Aleutian Islands. After the war, they moved back to San Francisco and then to San Carlos in 1950 where they raised their two daughters. Velma worked as a legal secretary and then went on to work for Matthews Conveyor Company in San Carlos. She worked there for 29 years before retiring. While her children were growing, Velma enjoyed singing in the church choir and learning to play the organ, at which she became quite proficient. A few years after Gaylord’s passing, after almost 40 years of marriage, Velma married James Kuhlman and he brought his five children into the fold: Michael (deceased), Marilyn Sartain, Kristina Sachs, Karen Sapper and Francine Lanser. After her retirement, Velma began bowling again and playing golf with Jim as well as starting the tradition of celebrating their anniversary in Hawaii each year. For almost 30 years the two of them would spend a month in on the Big Island with friends enjoying the scenery and camaraderie.
After Jim’s passing in 2013, the succeeding years were a bit lonely for her, but she carried on with visits from family, friends, and many of the staff members of the San Carlos Elms, as well as singing and playing her keyboard.
Velma is survived by her daughters, Donna Martin (Allan) and Gayle Collins (Ron), grandchildren, Stephanie Steffan, Wendy Wright, Brent Collins (dec.), Heather Collins and two (almost three) great grandchildren: Cassidy Barman and Alessandra Comerford as well as a myriad of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren from the Kuhlman clan.
Services will be held Friday, July 1 at 1:00 p.m. at Crippen & Flynn Woodside Chapel in Redwood City.
If you would like to make a donation, please consider your favorite charity or school.
