Born in Fiume, Italy, Vanda immigrated to Montreal, Canada as a young adult with her mother and four siblings. She met and married her husband Lucio in 1962, and with their son Roberto in tow, they then immigrated to the United States, settling in Redwood City, California, where she was blessed with twins Linda and Renata. While Vanda’s passion and priority was always her family, she had a soft spot for babies and the elderly, often caring for both.
Vanda was an excellent cook and always made room at her dinner table. She could and often did feed an army at a moment’s notice, all while working a full time job as an electronics assembler. She loved dancing with Lucio, camping, and the pull of a lucky slot machine in Lake Tahoe. She was a fixture at the sporting events of her children and then in later years, her grandchildren. She never let her lack of knowing the rules of the game interfere with her cheering, or jeering if you weren’t performing to her expectations. And it was hard to tell who had more fun at an arcade, Nonna or the grandkids, as it was often her suggestion they go to “Malaboo”.
Vanda will be remembered as a welcoming, kind and happy soul, who often displayed a wonderful case of the giggles, laughing so hard she couldn’t speak. Beloved wife of Lucio Morello. Loving mother to Roberto Morello (wife Kathleen), Renata Thorgersen (husband Grant) and Linda Benedetti (husband Joe). Adoring Nonna to Robert, Giuseppe, Gigi, Dominic, Giovanni and Gianna. Darling daughter of the late Renato and Carmela Filippi. Dear sister of Silvanna Bertacchini, and the late Alfio Filippi and Renata Nesi, both of Montreal, and Faustina Perini of Tennessee. Wonderful Zia to her nieces and nephews Laila, Paulo, Luigi, Esther, Boris, Bruno and JP.
Due to Covid-19, services will be private. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
