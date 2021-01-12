Una F. Haigh passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 9, 2020. A mother, wife, grandmother, and dear friend to many, Una loved to socialize. Born March 5, 1931 in the small town of Breckenridge, MI, she married James William Haigh, and raised 4 children in Lansing, MI. After moving to San Mateo in 1972, traveling became her passion, and, as a travel agent, she enjoyed over 50 cruises, and traveled to many destinations around the world. She is survived by her children, Jayne Greemore, of Meredith, NH, James, of Sacramento, CA, Douglas, of Yountville, CA and David, of Livermore, CA, as well as her daughters-in-law, Pam, Monica and Jeanie, her son-in-law Bob, and two grandsons Kyle and Andrew. Una’s many friends loved gathering at her home, which was always filled with love and laughter. She will be missed.
A life well lived 3/5/31-12/9/20
Donations to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave, Stockton, CA 95204-1953 are much appreciated by the family.
