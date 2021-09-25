Ugo Cauz passed away peacefully on September 12, 2021 at the age of 95, in San Rafael, California.
Ugo was born on January 4, 1926, in Sacile, Italy to Catterina and Isidoro Cauz; he was joined later by his siblings Andrew and Francesca. In 1929, his family emigrated to San Mateo, California. Ugo attended San Mateo High School where he played basketball and ran track. After graduation, he joined the Navy serving from 1944 to 1946 during World War II. He attended the University of San Francisco graduating with a business degree in 1950. Ugo then went on to attend the American Institute for Foreign Trade in Arizona. He began his successful international sales career with the Underwood Corporation, residing first in New York, then Paris, Zurich, and Kenya. His fluency in Italian, Spanish, French and Portuguese helped expand his sales career beyond Europe to South America. He began his career selling typewriters and adding machines and concluded it selling computers. Ugo received numerous awards as a top salesman throughout his career.
After living abroad, he returned to San Francisco in 1960 and shortly thereafter met Alberta Becker at a social event at Old St. Mary’s Cathedral. They married in 1963 and enjoyed 57 years of marriage until Alberta’s passing in 2020. They were the proud parents of two children, Stephen and Cathleen. They made their first home in San Francisco, moved to Arlington Heights, Illinois in 1966, and then returned to San Mateo in 1972. After raising their kids and making the Peninsula their home for 20 years, they retired in the Sierra foothills in Penn Valley and Lincoln, before returning to the Bay Area to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Ugo was an avid golfer and gardener, creating beautiful gardens wherever they lived. He enjoyed watching history and nature shows, and sports on TV and solving crossword puzzles. He loved good Italian food and sharing holiday meals with family and friends. In their retirement, Ugo and Alberta enjoyed many trips both in the states and abroad as well as spending time with their children and grandchildren.
Ugo is preceded in death by his wife Alberta. He will be dearly missed by the family he leaves behind: his son Stephen and daughter-in-law Kristen Cauz of Novato; his daughter Cathleen and son-in-law Serge Terentieff, of Lafayette; his grandchildren, Claire and Michael Terentieff and Nicklaus, Zackary and Macallan Cauz; his sister Frenci Sutter of San Mateo; and his brother Andrew Cauz of Los Altos.
The family wants to thank Nancy and Romeo at Schon Hyme Carehome in San Rafael for the incredible care Ugo received from them. A private graveside service will be held at Gates of Heaven Cemetery in Los Altos, California. A celebration of life for Ugo will be held at a later date.
