Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many, Tom Mellott, passed away on the morning of Tuesday, March 2nd after a year long battle with cancer. Thomas Joseph Mellott III, known as Tom, was born in San Francisco to Thomas “Joe” Mellott Jr. and Vera Gillogley Mellott. He grew up in Hillsborough, CA with his siblings, Robert Mellott (deceased) and Veronica Highsmith. He attended Serra High School, Class of “60 and College of San Mateo with his best buddy, Phil Mihalcik. He married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Bernadette (Bernie) Arriulou Mellott, in 1964 and they settled in San Carlos, CA. Together they raised two children, Tom Mellott (Jenny Westjohn Mellott) and Jacquie Mellott Marques (Mike Marques). He was also Grandpa and PopPop to his four adoring grandchildren, Jessica Mellott, TJ Mellott, Dominic Marques and Kendall Marques.
Tom spent countless hours at Burton Park playing softball in the Men’s League. Stage Crew for Chicken’s Ball was a highlight of his for over 30 years! He was also known as “Coach Mellott” for his many years of coaching soccer and baseball in San Carlos with two of his closest friends, Len Wigney and Ed Bister. He continued coaching baseball even after his own kids aged out. He was a volunteer at Hiller Aviation Museum on Wednesdays for many years. He loved his days there where he would help field trips and families navigate the museum. He also loved when his grandkids would meet him at the food trucks in the parking lot for lunch!
Tom never missed a sporting event. He was an avid SF Giants fan and rooted on the 49ers and Warriors! Tom attended soccer, softball, baseball and water polo games for his grandkids. He often drove 1 ½ hours to see a grandchild play in a game. He even visited his “grandpups” daily to make sure they could get outside. His own dog, Buster Posey, was spoiled beyond words and was Tom’s companion; The love between these two was evident.
Tom and Bernie had many years of enjoyment in Arnold, CA at their cabin. He watched his grandkids swim, play and always walked the golf course with them during Golf Camp. BBQs and drinks on the deck were enjoyed by all!
If you truly knew Tom, you were a lucky one! He was a quiet man, full of dignity and grace; he was strong, charismatic, witty, and he loved his family fiercely. His dry Irish sense of humor always caught you off guard. He did everything for his family. He was an amazing husband, beyond proud of his children and in-laws and most of all his 4 grandchildren. He was a wonderful brother and uncle too - always remembering birthdays and anniversaries. He taught us all we know about cars and his love of classic cars carries on in his family. His quiet presence and dry sense of humor will be missed beyond words. He may not have said a lot but he always listened and knew just what to say. We already miss him immensely.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10:30am at St. Charles Church in San Carlos with a lunch reception immediately following at Hiller Aviation Museum in San Carlos (Covid19 related guidelines will be followed). In lieu of flowers, Tom requested that donations be sent to: Hiller Aviation Museum, 601 Skyway Road, San Carlos, CA 94070.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.