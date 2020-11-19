Thomas James Williams, late of South San Francisco and San Mateo County resident for 43 years, entered into rest at his home on November 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ella Williams for 50 years. Loving father of Rachun and Monica Williams. Devoted son of the late Lillie and the late Lee Williams. Out of his 13 siblings he is survived by Jerome Williams, Lee Williams, Vera Sellers, and Lulla Williams-Washington.
A member of the Western Airlines Retirees.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions attendance is limited. Family and friends are invited to attend on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo with a graveside service at 2:00 PM.
Condolences may be sent via CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, 194 Millwood Drive, Millbrae, CA 94030. His family appreciates donations to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.