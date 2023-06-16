Thomas James Molumphy Photo

Loving husband, father, and grandfather Thomas James Molumphy passed away in Burlingame, California surrounded by loved ones on Sunday June 11th. Tom was born on April 4, 1937 in East Hartford, Connecticut to Stuart and Helen Molumphy. While attending school, he worked for his father’s Silver Lane Pickle Company and rooted for his beloved Red Socks and Ted Williams. He excelled in school and sports, and was a dual sport athlete at Yale, following President Bush as captain of the baseball team, and playing point guard on the basketball team, including a NCAA tournament game against Jerry West. His greatest college accomplishment was meeting the love of his life, Elizabeth, and after their marriage they moved to New York City. After a lifetime together, the two celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary in June. While in business school at the University of Chicago, the couple visited and fell in love with Northern California, and Tom opened the Standard & Poors San Francisco office in 1966 and later started his own firm, Molumphy Capital Management, where he served his clients until his final days. However, Tom’s greatest joy was his family. Daughters Meg and Amy and sons Chris and Mark traversed the California coast in the family stationwagon, with Tom disregarding any offering of directions. Tom loved his visits to Santa Barbara, Hawaii and the Upside in Carmel. He loved coaching his children’s sports teams, and developed new passions for golf and tennis at the Olympic Club, where he built long lasting friendships and enjoyed mixed tennis with Elizabeth, dances with his daughters, and tournaments with his sons. He loved visits with his sisters-in-law Noel and Karen, his brother David, Carol and their four daughters from Connecticut, and annual holiday dinners with his sister Nancy, Wiley and their three sons in Los Altos. Over the final decades of his life, Tom was the consummate grandfather, organizing his schedule by the daily performances, games and birthday dinners of his 11 grandchildren. Tom was so proud of their accomplishments and made it a point, just as he had with his own children, to be present at their important milestones. Tom was a devoted parishioner at St. Catherine’s Church and proudly helped finance and build the Parish Center and Gym. Tom was a loyal friend to those he met and an even better husband, father and grandfather. Tom is survived by his wife Elizabeth; by his children Meg, Chris, Mark and Amy; by his sons-in-law Geoff McKee and Bren Higgins; by his daughters-in-law Tina Molumphy and Erikka Molumphy; and by his eleven spirited grandchildren Brian (Diana), Kyle and Madison McKee, Jack, Kevin and Nicole Molumphy, Bridgette and Thomas Molumphy, and Ryan, Jared and Garrett Higgins. A Rosary to celebrate Tom’s life will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 9:45 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., and a reception, at St. Catherine’s of Siena Church at 1310 Bayswater Ave., Burlingame, CA 94010. 

