Thomas F. Dillon, resident of Brinnon Washington, formally of Pacifica California passed away on May 11, 2021 in the city of Pacific Washington at the age of 73 years from the complications of advanced Dementia.
A native of San Francisco California Tom graduated Lincoln High School where he excelled in Industrial Arts and was a member of the all city football team. After high school Tom served his country in the USMC reserve and was engaged in the gas utility industry before a successful career in law enforcement with the San Francisco Sheriffs and Police Departments, retiring in 1995.
His loving brothers Jim, Gerry and Terry, sister-in-law’s Pat Dillon and Lisa Dillon, and cousins Marian Wulftang and George Graham survived Tom. Various nieces and nephews in the State Washington also survived him.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.