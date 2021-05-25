Thomas F. Dillon, resident of Brinnon Washington, formally of Pacifica California passed away on May 11, 2021 in the city of Pacific Washington at the age of 73 years from the complications of advanced Dementia.

A native of San Francisco California Tom graduated Lincoln High School where he excelled in Industrial Arts and was a member of the all city football team. After high school Tom served his country in the USMC reserve and was engaged in the gas utility industry before a successful career in law enforcement with the San Francisco Sheriffs and Police Departments, retiring in 1995.

His loving brothers Jim, Gerry and Terry, sister-in-law’s Pat Dillon and Lisa Dillon, and cousins Marian Wulftang and George Graham survived Tom. Various nieces and nephews in the State Washington also survived him.

