Theresa Ann Quiery Photo

In Loving Memory of Theresa Ann Quiery.

Theresa Ann Quiery was born on December 11, 1955 in San Francisco, California at Letterman General Hospital. She passed away on March 28, 2021 in Dinuba, California at the age of 65 after a short illness. She passed away in her sleep.

Theresa was a happy, kind, thoughtful, and generous person who loved her family and friends. She was the granddaughter of Thomas and Theresa Rourke, and John and Mary Francis Quiery, daughter of Bernard J. Quiery, Sr. (predeceased) and Marie Quiery, predeceased by uncles Philip Rourke, and Thomas Rourke, sister of Diane Quiery Sexton, brother-in-law Stephen Sexton, nephew Andrew Sexton (Lena), brother of Robert Quiery, predeceased by a brother Bernard J. Quiery, Jr., nephews Christopher Quiery, Timothy Quiery, niece Elizabeth Quiery, and many cousins.

Last Rites and Prayers over the Dead were officiated by Father Arias from St. Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church, Orange Cove, CA.

A graveside internment and prayers will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery on April 21, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. officiated by Father Piers Lahey from St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Daly City, CA.

Donations to the Humane Society can be made in her name.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription