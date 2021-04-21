In Loving Memory of Theresa Ann Quiery.
Theresa Ann Quiery was born on December 11, 1955 in San Francisco, California at Letterman General Hospital. She passed away on March 28, 2021 in Dinuba, California at the age of 65 after a short illness. She passed away in her sleep.
Theresa was a happy, kind, thoughtful, and generous person who loved her family and friends. She was the granddaughter of Thomas and Theresa Rourke, and John and Mary Francis Quiery, daughter of Bernard J. Quiery, Sr. (predeceased) and Marie Quiery, predeceased by uncles Philip Rourke, and Thomas Rourke, sister of Diane Quiery Sexton, brother-in-law Stephen Sexton, nephew Andrew Sexton (Lena), brother of Robert Quiery, predeceased by a brother Bernard J. Quiery, Jr., nephews Christopher Quiery, Timothy Quiery, niece Elizabeth Quiery, and many cousins.
Last Rites and Prayers over the Dead were officiated by Father Arias from St. Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church, Orange Cove, CA.
A graveside internment and prayers will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery on April 21, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. officiated by Father Piers Lahey from St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Daly City, CA.
Donations to the Humane Society can be made in her name.
