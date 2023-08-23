Sylvia Simmons Prozan Photo

A brilliant woman who broke barriers, Sylvia Simmons Prozan passed away on August 15, 2023 of cancer. Sylvia had many careers during her lifetime - loving wife, caring mother, fierce attorney - but her first passion was journalism. A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Sylvia became known as “the woman with the radio voice.” This was during the 1940s, when women’s roles were limited. Through the years, Sylvia would carve out a professional path full of accomplishments that exceeded the expectations of her gender.

In 1955, Sylvia earned a Bachelor of Arts in American Studies from her beloved Barnard College, where she became interested in law and politics. Her initial opportunity in television came from NBC as a staff member on a series, Producers Showcase. The following year, she had her first political opportunity serving as the Southern California office manager for the Adlai Stevenson presidential campaign. She continued her higher education and obtained a Master of Arts in History from Case Western Reserve University in 1959, after which she assumed her first position in television as Cleveland’s weather girl, the first in Ohio and the second in the United States. Later, she had a segment on KQED’s World Press and then became a television newscaster on KNTV in San Jose where she interviewed luminaries such as Ralph Nader, Dolores Huerta, Yitzhak Rabin, and former President Ronald Reagan and former First Lady Nancy Reagan.

