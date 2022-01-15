Suzanne Bowler was born Suzanne Rennard on October 3, 1958 in Long Beach, California. She passed away at home surrounded by her loving family in the early morning hours of Sunday, September 12 following a two-year battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, Ben, and their two sons, Patrick and Andrew.
Suzie was raised in Venice and Pacific Palisades with her siblings Deborah and Robert, by her mother Mary Kay and stepfather, Bob Benjamin. The early years also included memorable visits to Palm Springs to visit their father, Robert Rennard. Suzie attended Pacific Palisades High School, graduating in 1976. She was a competitive swimmer and outstanding student, excelling in languages and writing. Suzie then went to UCLA, graduating in 1980 with a degree in Communications.
She met her husband, Ben, in Los Angeles in 1985 through a co-worker. They were married in May 1990 in Santa Barbara. Their first child, Patrick, arrived in April of 1991. They relocated to the Bay Area in 1993, where their second son, Andrew, was born in 1994. The family settled in San Carlos in 1999 in the house in which they still reside. Suzie was a lover of nature and the outdoors. She loved hikes and nature walks – often with her boys in tow. She was an animal lover, a trait that she cultivated in her sons. The mainstay was the family dog, Kona, but she generously allowed them to keep a menagerie of exotic creatures as pets in their home, including mice, snakes, lizards, frogs, rabbits, guinea pigs, chickens, turkeys, and a pig – to name a few.
Suzie loved to travel. She planned numerous travel experiences for her family, including trips to Zion and Yosemite, vacations in Hawaii, Alaska, and New York, weekend getaways to Lake Tahoe, ski trips to Mt. Bachelor, escapes to the Sierras and central Oregon, and travels to Ireland, Mexico, Costa Rica, and France.
Most of all, Suzanne was a devoted mother. There was nothing on earth that she cared about more than her two sons. When they left the roost, she volunteered for a youth mentorship program, providing counseling and support for children in difficult family situations.
Suzie was a woman of exceptional kindness, wisdom and forethought. Friends, work associates, fellow mothers, and her own children came to her frequently for advice. She rarely missed the opportunity to reach out to love ones in celebration of an accomplishment or to observe a birthday or anniversary. She had no desire to be the center of attention, but when she spoke, everyone listened and was always rewarded with thoughtful remarks and supportive sentiments.
Suzie’s life was one of happiness and love. She was good in a world that needs more good people, and she will be dearly missed for it. We will remember her beautiful smile, her vibrant laugh, her easy way with children, her cooking, her zest for life’s experiences, her strength and calm in the face of overwhelming odds, and her love, which does not fade and will live on through those whose lives she touched.
Donations in Suzanne’s name can be made to the Prevent Cancer Foundation, which aims to fund and develop innovative projects with the potential to make substantial contributions to cancer prevention and early detection.
