October 5, 1941 – July 18, 2019
Susan Ann Goodwin was born October 5, 1941 and passed away peacefully at home on July 18, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Susan was born in San Francisco, attended St. Paul’s and stayed in San Francisco until she met and married her husband Ed Goodwin in 1965. Once married, they moved to the Peninsula before settling in their forever home in San Carlos. Upon their move, Susan worked at the Redwood City Credit Union for several years before going to work for J&M Hobby House in San Carlos. There for 39 years, she fulfilled her passion for arts and crafts and made many lifelong friends. Upon her husband Ed’s retirement from Redwood City Fire Department, Susan and Ed enjoyed many years of traveling cross-country to visit family and friends. They also enjoyed spending as much time as they could at their second home in Mi Wuk. In addition to her love of family, friends and arts and crafts, Susan had a love for traveling the United States and Canada, cooking and tending to her expansive rose garden.
Susan is survived by her husband Ed of San Carlos, son Chuck Goodwin and wife Tracy of Belmont, son Michael Goodwin of San Carlos; brothers Walter Feyling and wife Cory of Pacifica, Norbert Feyling and wife Lisa and children Victor and Tess of Novato and Bill Feyling and wife Jayn and daughter Veronica of Pacifica. Susan was preceded in death by her parents Walter & Fern Feyling of San Francisco.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, 300 Fulton Street, Redwood City, on Tuesday, July 30th at 10:30am, followed by a reception at the Redwood City Elks Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
