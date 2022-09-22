Steven passed away peacefully in the comforts of his home in San Mateo, California. At a young age, he followed in his father’s footsteps and became passionate about airplanes. Steven went on to obtain a personal pilot’s license and got great joy from flying his father's Cessna airplane. He received a degree in Aeronautics from Gavilan College and enjoyed a successful career of over 35 years at United Airlines as an Aircraft Maintenance Technician. Making good use of his employment perks, he loved to travel to new destinations however the islands of Hawaiian remained his favorite. Steven was extremely handy and put those skills to use rebuilding his Corvette Stingray and remodeling multiple homes during his lifetime. Steven is survived by his wife Linda, step-daughter Vicki Li (Yi Wang), his former spouse Evelyn, their 2 sons Michael and Eric, step-daughter Amanda Ruffo (Travis), his mother Geri, and his brothers Dan (Beverly) and Ken (Vickie).
Visitation will be held September 22 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Sneider & Sullivan & O’Connell’s Funeral Home, 977 S El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA 94402.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.