Stephen John Evan passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, June 7, surrounded by his family. He was 76 years old. Stephen was born in Half Moon Bay to John and Fiorina Evan. He graduated from Half Moon Bay High School in 1964. Stephen and his wife Ilva were married in 1972 and spent 40 memorable and loving years together in Half Moon Bay. They owned and operated Original Johnny’s for 17 years with Stephen serving up his signature breakfast and lunch specials.
Stephen started working at an early age in the kitchen at Original Johnny’s alongside his father John. He forged personal connections and knew by heart his customer’s favorites dishes. To this day customers reminisce over his pies. He was loved by many in the community.
