Stanley Arthur Humphrey passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday after a long illness. He lived out his entire life at home in the presence of his family and dedicated caregivers, fully aware and present until his final day. He lived with a strong spirit throughout his life and will be missed by all his remaining family and friends.
Stanley was born in Victoria, B.C. and raised in San Francisco from age 3. He graduated from Balboa High School in 1939. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1941 and served in the South Pacific as a hospital corpsman and returned home a first-class petty officer.
He moved to San Mateo after the War to work in the building trades for his father, married his lifelong friend Claire in 1945, became a lathing contractor and started his family. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 73 years who passed away in 2018.
Stanley is survived by his 3 children Gary Humphrey and his spouse Frances of San Mateo, Greg Humphrey of Sonora, and Jane Humphrey of Belmont. He is also survived by his grandsons Stephen Humphrey and his wife Tori of Woodside, and Scott Humphrey of San Mateo, and two great-grandchildren Hailey and Paige Humphrey. Stanley also has a number of nieces and nephews that will miss him.
A private family graveside service will take place at St. John’s Cemetery in San Mateo. A Celebration of Stanley’s Life will follow in the future which will be announced at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.