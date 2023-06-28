Sonya Basegio passed away peacefully in her home in Redwood City on May 16, 2023. Sonya was born on November 5, 1928 and lived in Redwood City her entire life. Her husband Guido preceded her death in 1999.
She was a long term employee of the Bank of America and thoroughly enjoyed many of the people that she saved over the years. She always spoke very highly of her experience working for the bank.
Sonya was active in the local Fun After Fifty Club and the senior center in Redwood City. She worked at Bingo, taught computer classes, and organized and printed the menus for the kitchen for many years.
She is survived by her four sons; Larry, Doug, Steve, and Ken and their respective families as well as nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
There will be a service at Alta Mesa cemetery in Palo Alto on Friday June 30 at 11 a.m. followed by interment.
