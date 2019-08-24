Resident of San Mateo
June 14, 1925 - August 21, 2019
Shirley Smith Ware, 94, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday. The void she leaves is great but her legacy is greater.
Shirley (known by most as “Grandmums”) was born on Flag Day in San Mateo, CA. The daughter of Bert and Zella Smith and sister of Ralph Smith, she grew up on So. Grant St. and graduated from San Mateo High School, Class of 1943. She met Edward G. Ware at a youth group meeting at First Baptist Church of Burlingame. They were married on a Thursday night, February 4, 1943 just before he was called to active duty in World War II.
A career Coast Guard wife, she and Ed raised a family while moving often. They lived all over the United States, from Buffalo, New York, to Arabi, Louisiana to Jacksonville, Florida and eventually retired to San Mateo in 1970. Ed preceded her in death on August 29, 1996.
Always eager to help, she fulfilled a variety of roles throughout her life. As Cub Scout Den Mother in her early years to President of the Coast Guard Wives’ Club to teaching Vacation Bible School and singing in the church choir, she faithfully served with her whole heart. A friendly extrovert, she loved Jesus and brought hope and encouragement to all she encountered. She was adored by all who knew her. She also made the best Snickerdoodles in town.
She is survived by her three sons, Steve Ware (Lindy) of Hillsborough, Bert Ware of San Mateo and Dave Ware (Melissa) of Scottsdale, AZ and five grandchildren, Jessica Johnson (Dave), Branden Ware, Bill Ware (Michelle), Ericka Larsen (Mark) and Monica Ware and six great-grandchildren, Kayla, Ashlyn and Holland Johnson, Dagny Ware, and Landry and Layla Larsen.
Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church of San Carlos, 787 Walnut St. in San Carlos with reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to First Baptist Church of San Carlos.
