Shirley Mary Jacobsen of Foster City passed away peacefully on January 3, 2023. She was 87 years old. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jorgen Oest Jacobsen, and son Paul Oest Jacobsen. She is survived by her brother Gary Rowe, daughter Lisa Wade-Gonzales, sons John Oest Jacobsen and Eric Oest Jacobsen, son-in-law Mitch Gonzales, daughter in law Maureen Jacobsen and grandchildren Taylor and Luke Jacobsen. Born April 9, 1935 in Victoria British Columbia, she met her husband Jorgen from Copenhagen Denmark on a blind date and married soon thereafter. They were married for 59 wonderful years. After spending 25 years in Foster City raising a family and developing lifelong friendships they moved to Sonora CA, and resided there for over 20 years. A lover of antiques and an avid quilter, life led her back to the Bay Area to be with loved ones. A great wife, mother in law, grandmother and mother to her loving family to those she cherished most. RIP MAPLEAF. We miss and love you.
