Shirley Mae Coats passed on August 21, 2022. Shirley lived her life in the Bay Area after moving here from Nebraska with her family as a child. She met her husband Bill, married and adopted their only son Rick.
Shirley was also a Sharks fan. She loved watching the games and would never turn down a trip to the Tank! She had her 80th birthday at the Tank with Sharkie giving her a happy Birthday Bite on the head.
Beloved by those who knew her Shirley called it like she saw it often leaving the sugar coating off her opinion. Her wicked sense of humor would both keep you on edge as to what she was going to say next as well as waiting for the next comment knowing there was a good belly laugh coming from what she might say.
She leaves behind her son Rick and her beloved Maggi.
Mom I love you I will always miss you and I hope this empty feeling soon passes, as you're not here to keep me in check. I miss you terribly and think of you every day, sometimes with a smile and sometimes with tears in my eyes. You were my rock and anchor and since your passing I feel adrift.
The deceased funeral will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery September 15, 2002 at 11:45 a.m.
