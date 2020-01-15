Shirley Ann Howson of Belmont CA joined all heavenly angels on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was the widow of Charles H Howson, her husband of 49 years. A beloved mother of three, grandmother of six, and great grandmother of four, she will be forever in our hearts.
