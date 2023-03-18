Sherri Ann Cookson Photo

Sherri Ann Cookson, of San Bruno, entered into eternal rest on March 13, 2023, in Burlingame. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Alan, to whom she was married for 40 years. Sherri and Alan had no children, but considered themselves parents of many pets. She leaves behind Buster, Devyn, Piper, and Kelli. She was the loving daughter of Peggy Kellogg, of San Bruno, who preceded her in death, and David Kellogg, of Vacaville. She was also the devoted daughter-in-law of Elaine Cookson, of San Bruno. Sherri was the dear sister of Robert Kellogg and wife LaTanya, of Benicia and Jan Marson and husband David, of Reno, Nevada. She was the loving aunt of Shena Bahn and husband Josh, Alexandra, Wesson, Samuel Marson, and Jessica, Ryan, and RJ Kellogg, as well as the great aunt of Hannah and Emma Bahn, Xander, Joaquin, and Jax Wesson, and Drew and Marley Marson. She is also survived by many fun-loving friends and cousins. Sherri was a San Francisco native and loved Bay Area sports teams. She was a season-ticket holder for many years for the Giants, 49ers, and Golden State Warriors. Sherri loved General Hospital and watched faithfully for over five decades. She also spent many hours enjoying home improvement shows. She served as treasurer for the South Beach Mission Bay Business Association. Sherri had planned to retire in Reno so that she could be near her beloved extended family and friends. Sherri was very brave and hopeful throughout her fight with melanoma and was dedicated to helping future patients of the disease, participating in clinical trials. Funeral mass will be held at Saint Roberts Catholic Church in San Bruno on March 25 at 10 a.m.

