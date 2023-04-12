Sherman Heaney was born in San Francisco on August 29, 1927, to Thomas and Mary Heaney. Through his mother, Mary (nee Pires), he was a third generation Californian.
Sherm excelled as a three-sport star at Balboa High School. He earned a basketball scholarship to the University of San Francisco. He played his freshman year until he enlisted in the Army.
In the service, Sherm spent four years of active duty in Japan. Following his time in the military, he reenrolled at USF and earned his degree in business.
Sherm had a sales management career in the paper industry, beginning with Crown Zellerbach Paper and lasting over 45 years working with many paper companies.
In 1952, he married Dee Dee. They were married almost 60 years until her passing in 2012. Together they had four children whom they raised in San Bruno.
To be in Sherm’s presence was to be engaged with a positive spirit. He was a devoted son, husband, father, father in law, grandfather, and great-grandfather. To so many, he was a wonderful friend and neighbor.
Sherm is survived by his children Karen, Kevin (Yvonne), Dennis (Marie), and Ann; grandchildren Elizabeth (Mike), Thomas (Lauren), Joseph (Amanda), Gregory, and Carolyn (Devin); great-grandchildren Emmelyn and Arielle.
A celebration of life will be held on April 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., St Catherine of Siena Church in Burlingame, CA.
