Shell Michael Stephens was born on September 7, 1965, passed away December 21, 2021.
Shell was quick with a smile, a joke and stories of past adventures. He was happiest with family and his many rescued dogs and cats he cared for.
Shell is survived by Becky Palen, his "girl friend" for 26 years, five children, Michael, Whytni, Colin, Briana, Holly, 5 grand children, Linkin, Levi, Ledger, Jack, Paisley, Mother & Step Dad, Linda & Mike Fernandez, brother & sisters, Sean (Jodi), Alegra (Tim), Greg (Michelle), Maria (Jim), Terry (Bill), Uncles, Aunts & cousins.
Shell was impacted by multiple strokes and left us way too soon.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
