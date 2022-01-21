Sebouh (Sebon) Mathios Vartanian passed away on January 12, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 82. By all accounts, he led a life well lived with few regrets. He was a lifelong resident of the Peninsula and a regular fixture on Burlingame Ave. and Broadway in Burlingame. To those that knew him, he was a loving husband, perfect father and grandfather, amazing brother, uncle, and friend and his fun-loving personality was able to coax a laugh out of anyone with ease. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Vartiter, their four children and 11 grandchildren.
Sebouh was born to Armenian Genocide survivors Mathios and Nounia Vartanian in Baghdad, Iraq in 1939 as one of 7 siblings. He was mischievous by nature and his school age years were best known for getting his friends and future brother-in-law in trouble. To his kids, he told endless stories about childhood shenanigans that were half-warning and half braggadocious.
As a teenager, he exceled at athletics and was a basketball phenom. He played for the Iraqi National Team and developed fame locally, but had aspirations of playing with the best. He immigrated to the United States to play college basketball and enrolled at the University of Illinois, Chicago. In time, he realized his future was not in sport, but in engineering. He obtained his degree in Mechanical Engineering while working nights at a local hospital. His first engineering job was with Bechtel in San Francisco and it was there, in San Francisco, where he serendipitously met his future wife, Vartiter.
Sebouh and Vartiter were married at Stanford’s Memorial Church in 1974 and have lived on the Peninsula since. They had 4 children, Ani, Shant, Armen and Taline and now 11 grandchildren amongst them. He was a remarkable husband and father, known for being caring, respectful, dependable but also fun loving and energetic. He left a remarkable impression on his kids of what a successful parent should be and who, in return, have modeled themselves after Sebouh.
His engineering career evolved to focus on the power industry, particularly in Latin America and Asia. Ultimately, he worked as General Manager of GE Energy, Environmental Services in Asia before retiring. Over his lifetime, he was able to manage the demands of international business travel while being an engaged parent and husband. He shared his love of traveling and exploring the world with his family, taking his family on exotic trips around the globe, as early as the 1980’s.
He too loved his Armenian heritage and giving back to the community. He was part of the founding group of Homenentmen Armenian Athletic Club in the 1970’s that still runs today in the Peninsula, where his grandchildren now participate. He was an active member and contributor to the establishment of KZV Armenian School in San Francisco (where his grandchildren too attend), the Armenian Genocide Memorial at Mt. Davidson Cross in San Francisco, and is one of the Pillars of American University of Armenia, and a school for disadvantaged children in Gyumri, Armenia, among other projects. It filled his soul and gave him great joy to give back, leave a mark, and stay connected to the community.
Sebouh will be remembered for his passion for life and infectious energy. Memorial services will be held at St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church on Sat Jan 22nd at 10 a.m. followed by a reception at the Vartanian family home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St Gregory Armenian Church, KZV Armenian school or Homenetmen SF Scouts.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.