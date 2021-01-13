Scott Ehrman, M.D., passed away at his home while on hospice at the age of 68 with his wife, Althea and son, Tyler with him. Scott was born in Dos Palos, CA on 5/19/52. He grew up there in the central valley and after high school left to attend Harvard College in Boston. After Harvard, he came back to CA to attend and graduate from medical school at UCSD. He then left and went to Houston, Texas to do his residency at Ben Taub Hospital through Baylor college of Medicine. While in Houston, he met and married his wife, Althea, and they moved to San Mateo, CA. Scott practiced medicine in San Mateo with MPMG and Sutter Health. He loved the practice of medicine and he loved his patients. He also loved gardening and going up to his cabin in Yosemite. You would always see him with a stack of books somewhere near him as he loved reading and listening to all kinds of music. Scott was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s Disease at the age of 42. He continued in practice until the age of 52 at which time he retired due to the advancement of PD. He is survived by his wife, Althea and son, Tyler, as well as his siblings, Terry Ehrman, Wendy Ehrman Marshall, and Meg Ehrman Young, as well as nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephew. He was very much loved and will be missed by all.
His family wishes to thank all the wonderful care he has received from his private caregivers over the years and from the doctors, nurses, and care aides with the Sutter Care at Home hospice program. We are most grateful.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
