On January 06, 2021 beloved Sassy Faye Smith passed away. Sassy was always able to put a smile on everyone’s face. Her love was infectious, and she will be missed by all that knew her, especially by Wilma & Sassy’s best friend Gary.
May Sassy rest in paradise.
