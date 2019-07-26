June 24, 1973 – July 7, 2019
Born in San Francisco, June 24, 1973, Sara Kathleen Davis passed from us on the seventh day of July, 2019. She had fought an ongoing battle with cirrhosis for many years. Her final weeks were spent in the peaceful surroundings of St. Helena in the Wine Country.
Sara is survived by her mother, Ita Davis, of Dingle Ireland; her brother and sister, Michael Davis and Elizabeth Fernandes; Liz’s husband, Derek; and her niece and nephew, Meagan and Thomas Fernandes; also her favorite adopted brother and sister, Kevin Bingham and Jennifer Sassenberg. Sara’s father, football legend and Forty-Niner, Tommy Davis had passed in 1997.
A San Bruno girl, Sara attended Catholic school at St. Robert’s Church, and attended high school at Capuchino. A world traveller, she had been across the USA from Minnesota to Louisiana, from Baja to the Emerald Isle, twice. An entrepreneur, she ran her own catering business. She had honed her management skills working for many years at Brick Oven, with Les Dodge. Les, who was an amazing mentor and father figure to her, had himself just passed only weeks before. In her later years, Sara found purpose in caregiving for the sick and elderly.
Loved by all those whose lives she touched. Selfless in her willingness to help others, no matter the situation. Never shied from telling people exactly what she thought.
A butterfly socialite, she loved a good party. As the Irish say:
“Craig Agus Ceol”
“Music and Good Times”
She loved her puppies, Bruiser and Bear. They were her babies. She loved beaches and sunsets, friends and family. She truly loved life.
Sara was taken from us too soon, and the world is a sadder place without her. Forever a rebel, she took on life on her own terms, strong-minded ‘til the end.
We will be holding a celebration of life in remembrance of Sara on Sunday, August 11, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Nick’s Restaurant, 100 Rockaway Beach, Pacifica.
