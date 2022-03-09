Sandra “Sandy” Rae Pollard, a native of Akron, Ohio passed away December 21, 2021. She was 70 years old. Sandy made fantastic memories and survived harrowing winters in both Chicago and Minneapolis, before settling down in San Mateo, CA where she happily resided for 40 years.
She is survived by her children: daughters Kelly Pollard and Lindsay Pollard and her son Scott Pollard. She is also survived by her brother William (Rita) Smith of Akron, OH. Sandy was a loving grandmother or “Nana” to the following grandchildren: Beau and Luke Decker, Carter and Eli Pollard, and her only grand“dog”ter, Roxie.
Sandy was the Office Coordinator at UBM (formally CMP Media) for over 20 years, where she made many friends and had many laughs. Sandy worked in San Francisco for over 10 years, where she enjoyed exploring the city, and catching up with all of her train friends.
A lover of coffee, with a razor sharp wit, Sandy connected with people wherever she went. She loved chatting with neighbors and friends outside of her favorite Starbucks or while walking her beloved labs, Bailey and Abbey. Dear friends Denise McMurdo, Ginger Azzopardi, and Laurie Stoddard kept her laughing until the end.
At Sandy’s request, a private service and burial was held at Skylawn Memorial on Friday, March 4. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA.
