Sabeena Ram Thadani, 79, of Millbrae, CA died peacefully on June 19, 2022, with her family by her side, due to complications from Parkinson’s disease.
She was born Hiru Sobhrajmal Advani, the daughter of Sobhrajmal and Kalan Advani, in Karachi, India (present-day Pakistan) on September 26, 1942. Her early life was tumultuous, losing her younger sister and father and migrating to India during partition.
She grew up in Mumbai, attending Jai Hind College and later working at Bank of India. She married Ram C. Thadani on March 30, 1969 and the following year they left India and immigrated to New York.
In New York, she began a nearly 25-year career working for telecommunication companies (initially New York Telephone and later Pacific Telephone and Pacific Bell). Her children, Reshma and Samir, were born in New York. In 1980, she moved with her family to Walnut Creek, California, where she lived until 2002. Subsequently, she spent two years living in Philadelphia, a decade in Oakland, and the last 8 years of her life in Millbrae.
When she wasn’t spending her time caring for her family and working, Sabeena was an Elvis Presley fan who enjoyed watching Bollywood movies (particularly those with Shah Rukh Khan) and listening to Bollywood film music. In her later years, she developed a fondness for watching Warriors games and rooting for Steph Curry.
Sabeena is survived by her husband Ram, daughter Reshma, son-in-law Harshal Varangaonkar, son Samir, daughter-in-law Anshu Mohllajee, and grandchildren Anamika, Eshana, Sahaana, and Armaan. Special acknowledgment must be given to her two devoted caregivers, Talilotu (Lotu) Taupaki and Floramae Soriano, who were both by her side on her last day.
In lieu of flowers and other gifts, the family kindly requests donations to be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (https://www.michaeljfox.org/).
