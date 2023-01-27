Ruth Ocheltree, 94 years young, passed away peacefully at her home on November 28, 2022.
Ruth Ocheltree, 94 years young, passed away peacefully at her home on November 28, 2022.
Ruth was born and raised in San Francisco and graduated from Mission High School in 1944. Ruth worked for AIG and retired as a Senior Claims Adjuster.
Ruth never married but was never alone. Ruth had many friends and a loving family around her.
Ruth was a big animal lover (especially cats) and she was generous to a fault. Over the many years, she donated to so many causes, there are too many to mention.
Ruth Loved to travel and made several trips to Europe. When October came around, all of her friends knew where Ruth would be. In Hawaii on the island of Maui, her favorite place in the world. When not traveling, and at home, Ruth participated in Tai-Che and was an avid bingo player. She also liked to visit casinos, she loved doing crossword puzzles, and watch Jeopardy and all of the Warriors, Giants, and 49ers games and any tennis match that was on TV.
Ruth was survived by her cousins, Barbara Hunt, Marilou Lee, Gerald Larrabee, Joanne Castro and Jennifer Machado. Ruth's family wants to thank Ruth’s caregivers, Elvira and Orpah, who both did a great job caring for Ruth. Ruth was laid to rest on December 20, 2022, at Cypress Lawn Olivet in Colma, Ca. We will carry you always in our hearts. “A death ends a life, not a friendship”. Ruth will be greatly missed by her family, her friends, and her neighbors.
There will be a lunch in the coming new year in Ruth's honor. As Ruth would say “I did it my way” Cheerio:)
