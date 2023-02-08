It is with great sadness that we, Jeannette Kortz and Monica Kortz, announce the passing of our mother, Ruth.
Ruth had a very interesting, albeit sad history. Born in Berlin, Germany, she was uprooted from her home at the age of 10. She, her mother, father, and sister were forced to flee Germany to save their lives because of Nazi hatred, discrimination, and ultimately death against German Jewish citizens. Fleeing in 1939, just before the doors to emigration were shut, the family found refuge in Shanghai, China, one of the few ports in the world accepting Jews.
The Jews who fled to Shanghai were forced to live in ghettos with many families crammed into tiny tenement apartments. There was barely enough food, and the weather was harsh. Ruth finally came to the United States in 1948 after being sponsored by her mother's cousin.
She learned to teletype in her young adulthood, working for companies such as RCA. Later, she obtained a real estate license, and then years later started her own antiques business. She loved animals and had dogs and parrots.
All her adult life she had her internalized demons which were most likely brought on by being forced to flee her comfortable home in Berlin at such a young age, and then growing up in less than desirable circumstances in Shanghai. It must have been difficult to arrive in the United States not knowing what was in store for her and her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Jeannette Kortz and Monica Kortz.
Donations in her name can be made to the American Humane Association, or an animal welfare organization of your choice.
