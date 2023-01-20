Ruth was born on June 25, 1933, in Astoria, Illinois to Howard Russell Dickey and Fanny Mae (Foreman) Dickey. She attended high school in Deer Creek, Illinois following which she married Leonard Lancaster. Together they had three children: Teresa Dawn; Dianne Lynn; and Laura Ann. In 1970, Leonard was killed in a motorcycle accident. On December 15, 1973, Ruth married Weldon Wood. They lived in Atherton until 2000 when they moved to Redwood City, CA. For more than 40 years, Ruth served as a volunteer for the Palo Alto Auxiliary to the Allied Arts Guild which raises money for the Lucille Packard Children's hospital at Stanford. She served as President of that Auxiliary and as Head Hostess on Wednesdays. During that era her auxiliary served lunches and teas during the week and hosted weddings on weekends at the lovely Allied Arts Guild complex in Menlo Park, CA. Ruth died in her sleep on January 4, 2023, just a few months before her 90th birthday. She and Weldon had been happily married for 49 years. A Celebration of Ruth’s life is scheduled on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Menlo Presbyterian Church, 950 Santa Cruz Ave, Menlo Park. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Ruth's name to the Lucile Packard Foundation for Children's Health: HYPERLINK "http://www.lpfch.org/supportlpch"www.lpfch.org/supportlpch
Funeral Arrangements
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.