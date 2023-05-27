Ruth Curran Dolim Photo

Ruth was the deeply loved and devoted wife of George S. Dolim who preceded her in death (March 2018). She was a loving mother to Stephen (Margie) Dolim of Granite Bay, Clare Dolim of South San Francisco, Judith Dolim Shafer of Seattle, and Gregory Dolim of Portland, and the cherished grandmother of Michael Dolim, Stephanie Dolim (Matt) Rhoades, Lilian Shafer (Matt) Chastain, and Charles Shafer. Preceded in death by her sisters Sr. Marian Curran, RSM (Alice Bernice Curran), Jeanne (Curran) Timmons, her brother, George Curran, and nephew, Ronald Timmons. Ruth was a wonderful aunt to many nieces and nephews and their children.

Ruth spent her final days resting peacefully at her assisted living home. Her loving family visited during her final weeks and days listening to classical music and the Sound of Music soundtrack, praying the Rosary, eating chocolate pudding and ice cream, and listening to jokes and stories.

