Ruth was the deeply loved and devoted wife of George S. Dolim who preceded her in death (March 2018). She was a loving mother to Stephen (Margie) Dolim of Granite Bay, Clare Dolim of South San Francisco, Judith Dolim Shafer of Seattle, and Gregory Dolim of Portland, and the cherished grandmother of Michael Dolim, Stephanie Dolim (Matt) Rhoades, Lilian Shafer (Matt) Chastain, and Charles Shafer. Preceded in death by her sisters Sr. Marian Curran, RSM (Alice Bernice Curran), Jeanne (Curran) Timmons, her brother, George Curran, and nephew, Ronald Timmons. Ruth was a wonderful aunt to many nieces and nephews and their children.
Ruth spent her final days resting peacefully at her assisted living home. Her loving family visited during her final weeks and days listening to classical music and the Sound of Music soundtrack, praying the Rosary, eating chocolate pudding and ice cream, and listening to jokes and stories.
Ruth, born at Mills Hospital, and was a 99-year native to San Mateo Park and member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Burlingame. She attended Park School, Peninsula Middle School, and graduated high school from Mercy High School (Class of 1941), Burlingame. In 1945, she graduated from St. Mary’s Nursing School in San Francisco and became a registered nurse. Ruth loved children and worked at Mills Hospital caring for premature infants and then in a pediatrician’s office until 1955, when Stephen was born.
In 1954, she married George S. Dolim, and remained loving and dedicated to George and their family for the rest of her life. In 2018 George passed away and Ruth continued to enjoy her days in the family home with Clare.
Early in their marriage as their family grew, Ruth was an energetic, loving, and fun mother. She volunteered as a Room Mother, field trip chaperone, Cub Scout Den Mother, Girl Scout leader, trip planner for day excursions and family vacations to beaches, mountains, and forests including her favorite place, Yosemite. She loved hosting cousins from Hawaii with the focus on fun!
She encouraged all four of her children to explore, travel, and obtain college degrees. Motivated to provide Clare with opportunities, Ruth focused much of her time working with Cerebral Palsy and special education experts. She was committed to giving Clare the same experiences as the rest of the family: camping, hiking, skiing, horseback riding, bowling as well as social occasions.
Ruth was an incredible volunteer for many activities and organizations. Dedicated to Mercy High School, she started the Mercy High School Alumnae office and continued volunteering for 30 years. On Saturdays, Ruth was often the lead volunteer for a bowling league, The Wheelers, helping physically challenged adults participate in a recreational sport and a social activity.
Family, faith, and people were top on her list. Gathering for family dinners and hearing stories from her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins brought laughter and joy to Ruth. She was a legend of her own right with her jokes. She enjoyed making people smile and laugh with her jokes from Boy’s Life magazine.
Ruth was prayerful, loving, fun, and generous. The Rosary had special meaning to her throughout her life. As a devout Catholic, her love of God, family and life was apparent to those who knew her — she will be missed by all.
Rosary: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 4:00 p.m. at Crosby-N. Gray & Co. Funeral Home, Burlingame, CA.
Mass: Monday, June 19, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena, Burlingame, CA. Reception to follow at the Kohl Mansion at 2750 Adeline Drive, Burlingame, CA
In lieu of flowers, Memorial gifts can be made to: Mercy High School, Burlingame CA, St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Parish, Burlingame, CA or Serra High School, San Mateo, CA
