Dr. Rufus Clapp, former principal of Millbrae School and Assistant Superintendent of the Millbrae School District, died from complications of cancer at age 90 on March 1, 2020. Dr. Clapp was an educator and an artist, a father and a husband.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Clapp, brother Gordon Clapp, and children Donna Koren (Jack), Brian Clapp (Lauri), and Allen Clapp (Jill), as well as five grandsons and two great grandsons.
Services will be held Saturday, March 7 at Grace Lutheran Church in San Mateo, 2825 Alameda de las Pulgas, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Lutheran Church, or the International Myeloma Foundation.
